Hardik, Pant ignored as Dhir, Nabi get maiden call-ups

NEW DELHI, Sept 16:

Rookie Punjab all-rounder Naman Dhir and Jammu and Kashmir seamer Auqib Nabi earned their maiden call-ups to India's ODI squad for the upcoming series against the West Indies, while veterans Hardik Pandya and Rishabh Pant were ignored for separate reasons.

India will play three ODIs and five T20Is against the West Indies starting September 27 in Thiruvananthapuram. The T20I side will comprise mostly Asian Games squad with Mayank Yadav and Prince Yadav coming in place of Yash Thakur and Vipraj Nigam.

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While Pandya is supposed to be declared fit on September 20, the national selection panel won't pick him if he doesn't prove that he is fit to bowl 10 overs for India A.

The national selection committee also pulled Nitish Kumar Reddy out of the Asian Games squad to include him in the ODI side for the West Indies series. Veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was recalled to the ODI squad.

Dhir's inclusion comes after his performances in domestic cricket for Punjab and in the IPL for Mumbai Indians, while Nabi has been rewarded with his maiden call-up to the national ODI side after a solid performance for Surrey in English County circuit. (PTI)

India’s ODI team: Shubman Gill (C), Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (VC), Dhruv Jurel, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ravindra Jadeja, Kuldeep Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Gurnoor Brar, Mohammed Siraj, Auqib Nabi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Naman Dhir.

India's T20I team: Shreyas Iyer (C), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Ishan Kishan (WK), Sanju Samson (WK), Tilak Varma (VC), Shivam Dube, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Arshdeep Singh, Prince Yadav, Mayank Yadav.