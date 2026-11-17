NEW DELHI, Nov 17: Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri on Tuesday took the oath as a member of the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh.

Rajya Sabha Chairman C P Radhakrishnan administered the oath to him in his chamber.

"Vice-President of India and Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, Shri C P Radhakrishnan, administered the oath of office to Shri Hardeep Singh Puri as an elected Member of the Rajya Sabha from Madhya Pradesh at Parliament House today," the Vice President's office said in a post on X.

Advertisement

Union Ministers Rajiv Ranjan Singh, Mansukh Mandaviya and Arjun Ram Meghwal, along with other dignitaries, were present on the occasion. (PTI)