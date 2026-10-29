Hardeep, Naman clinch titles

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 28: Hardeep Soodan of Jammu and Kashmir defeated Kavanmeet of Punjab by 3-6, 6-2, 6-0 to win the title in the National-Ranking CS7 Lawn Tennis Tournament at MA Stadium here.

Organised by the Jammu and Kashmir Lawn Tennis Association (JKLTA) in association with the All India Tennis Association (AITA) under the aegis of J&K Sports Council, the tournament witnessed competitive performances.

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Soodan staged a strong comeback after losing the opening set, winning the next two sets to seal the title.

In the AITA TS7 singles event, Naman Tak defeated Mayank Gupta by 6-4, 6-3 to emerge champion. Tak also teamed up with Saksham Amla to win the TS7 doubles title, defeating Piyush Kumar and Vinamr Gupta by 4-2, 4-1.

The prize distribution ceremonies were held in the presence of former Sports Minister RS Chib, the chief guest, and Divisional Sports Officer Jammu Bashir Ahmed Bakshi, the guest of honour.

JKLTA President Murti Gupta highlighted the importance of regular competitions in nurturing young talent and strengthening the sporting culture in Jammu and Kashmir.