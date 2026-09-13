Haq Nawaz Zargar posted as Principal Secy to Chief Justice

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 12: Haq Nawaz Zargar, Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, has been transferred for his adjustment as Principal Secretary to the Chief Justice against the vacant post.

Special Judge Anti-Corruption, Srinagar will hold the additional charge of the court of Principal District and Sessions Judge, Srinagar, till the post is filled up on regular basis.

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An order in this regard was issued today by the Registrar General, M K Sharma.