Ansh Subtly Awakening Bharat's Innate Spiritual Strength

Dr Vikas Abrol

cpajkl2@gmail.com

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There's a film making the rounds right now that nobody really saw coming. No big star, no massive marketing push, nothing flashy about its release. It practically flew under the radar in its opening days. And yet, weeks later, more people are walking into theatres to watch it not fewer, which is how these things usually go. Inspired by the life of Neem Karoli Baba, known to his followers as Maharaj Ji, this small film has turned into one of the more interesting stories in Bharatn cinema this year.

A story people can actually relate to

At its centre is a boy who loses someone he loves and goes looking for God. What he finds instead is a life built around service to others compassion, kindness, love. It's a simple plot, and that's honestly part of why it works. It doesn't lecture you about religion. It just shows someone quietly working through grief until he finds something to hold onto. That's something most people understand, whether they're religious or not.

Spirituality as an innate human strength

Perhaps the film resonates because it touches something deeper than religion, the human capacity for spirituality itself.

In the Sanatan tradition, the search for the deeper reality of existence was never treated as merely an institutional activity or a checklist of rituals. The human being is understood as possessing an inherent capacity to enquire, contemplate, seek truth, and experience a connection with the larger reality of existence something already present within, waiting to be reached for. This is reflected in the Sanatan emphasis on Atman, Brahman, self-realisation, dharma, seva, and the pursuit of truth. From this view, spirituality isn't something artificially bolted onto human beings from the outside. It's a potential already sitting within them as an innate strength that can awaken through suffering, contemplation, devotion, service, and the plain, ordinary search for meaning.

The film doesn't need to prove spirituality is encoded in a particular gene. Its appeal may lie in something more universal: human beings across cultures and generations keep circling back to the same search for meaning, purpose, transcendence, connection. The film simply gives that old, innate impulse a narrative form people can sit with for two hours.

Reverence to Hanuman

The film leans heavily on devotion to Hanuman and that connection runs deeper than people might assume. In Bharat, Hanuman isn't just a mythological character he represents courage, protection, and staunch, unshakeable faith, the kind people reach for when life gets hard. Neem Karoli Baba was himself known for his deep devotion to Hanuman, so the two threads come together naturally. For anyone already connected to either figure, watching this isn't really a trip to the movies. It's closer to a personal moment of faith.

No stars, no noise and that's the point

What's striking is just how plain the film is. No big actors, no elaborate sets, no trailer promising fireworks. Away from all the hustle and bustle of typical big-ticket releases, this one just tells its story and lets it sit with you. And that's probably exactly why it's working. A film about a man known for simplicity and service is itself succeeding through simplicity the form matches the message.

Word of mouth did the heavy lifting

The numbers tell their own story here. On day one, the film reportedly pulled in only around ?10 lakh, the kind of number that usually means a film quietly disappears within the week. Instead, by the third and fourth week, collections had grown at a fairly blistering pace, and there's still no sign of it abating. People who watched it early told their friends. Their friends told more people. Nobody organised that it just happened, one recommendation at a time. Whatever marketing eluded this film in its opening days, word of mouth more than made up for.

Families are watching it together

There's also something happening in smaller towns worth noting. Reports say audiences are going in with their parents, their extended family people who don't usually turn out for the latest release. It's become something families do together, almost like they're thick as thieves heading to a shared occasion rather than a regular movie outing. In an era when everyone seems glued to their mobile phones and even family members increasingly seek privacy from one another, this film has brought families together, turning a shared visit to the cinema into a memorable family experience.

Anticlimax to Bollywood's proven successful recipe

It's proving something the industry doesn't always believe. For years, the assumption in Bollywood has been fairly cut and dried: you need a big star and a big budget to fill seats. This film is quietly pushing back on that. Prima facie, it had none of the usual ingredients for success no lucrative opening weekend, no glittering premiere. And yet, footfall kept climbing anyway. That's making people in the industry sit up and take notice, not because it's the year's biggest hit, but because of how it got there.

Global appeal: a message that travels beyond Bharat

The world right now is sitting with a lot of war, conflict, and uncertainty headlines full of loss, displacement, and division. Against that backdrop, a story about grief giving way to service, and fear giving way to faith, doesn't just feel local. It feels timely. People far from Bharat, with no particular tie to Hanuman or Neem Karoli Baba, may still find something in a story about holding onto compassion when the world feels like it's falling apart. That's probably why clips and word of the film have started travelling through diaspora communities and spiritual circles abroad not as a religious export, but as a quiet reminder that even in hard times, kindness and service still mean something. In an age of conflict, a film that simply says "be gentle, be of service" carries a weight it might not have carried in calmer years.

Why it's really working

Strip away the numbers and trends, and the reason this film seems to be connecting with people comes down to something fairly simple: it treats faith as something you do, not just something you believe. It doesn't ask the audience to sit through sermons. It shows a person dealing with loss, searching for meaning, and eventually finding it through kindness and service proof, in its own quiet way, that actions speak louder than words. People from all walks are flocking to see movie because the film touches on things everyone deals with at some point grief, the search for purpose, wanting to feel like your life means something to somebody. It's the same old human longing the Sanatan tradition has been pointing at all along, just wearing a modern, cinematic costume. So calling this simply "a religious film doing well" would be an oversimplification. The devotional subject brought people in at first, especially those already connected to Hanuman or Neem Karoli Baba. But what's kept it going week after week is something far more ordinary: a good story, told honestly, subtle awakening of innate spirituality that people genuinely wanted to pass along.

In an industry that spends crores trying to guarantee an opening weekend, this one didn't need to. It just needed people to watch it, feel something, and tell a friend. Still waters run deep, as they say and this quiet little film has turned out to be a case in point.