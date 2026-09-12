'Hanuman Ansh' earns Rs 205.73 crore at box office

NEW DELHI, Sept 12: "Hanuman Ansh", based on the life and teachings of spiritual leader Neem Karoli Baba, has earned over Rs 200 crore at the box office.

The film is directed by Vishal Chaturvedi and follows a grieving young Lakshminarayan, who embarks on a spiritual journey in search of God after the death of his mother.

As he travels across North India seeking answers to life, death and human suffering, he eventually transforms into the revered saint Neem Karoli Baba, whose teachings of love, service and compassion touched countless lives.

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It features actor Shobhinaw Satya in the lead role alongside Vihaan Shedge, Chandan K Anand, Purnima Tiwari, Anil Rastogi, Gulshan Pandey and Bhagvandas, among others.

According to the trade tracking website Sacnilk, the film has earned Rs 205.73 crore gross at the domestic box office. The nett collection of the film stands at over Rs 170 crore at the domestic box office. The film opened with 250 screens which has now went to 2,000 screens following the box office surge.

The film, which was released in Indian theatres on August 7, had a slow start at the box office, registering paltry collections in its first two weeks before gaining momentum through a strong word-of-mouth. (PTI)