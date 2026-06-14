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Home / Videos / Handwara: 288 Quarters Near Completion At Migrant Colony Kulangam

Handwara: 288 Quarters Near Completion At Migrant Colony Kulangam

  Executive Engineer PWD (R&B) Handwara, Er. Farooq Ahmad Shah, during his visit to the Transit Accommodation Migrant Colony at Kulangam, Handwara, said that the prestigious project is nearing completion and will soon be ready for occupation.He informed that...

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Daily Excelsior
05:58 PM Jun 14, 2026 IST
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Executive Engineer PWD (R&B) Handwara, Er. Farooq Ahmad Shah, during his visit to the Transit Accommodation Migrant Colony at Kulangam, Handwara, said that the prestigious project is nearing completion and will soon be ready for occupation.He informed that a total of 288 residential quarters are being developed under 18 blocks as part of the project. Most of the quarters have already been completed and are almost ready for occupation. He expressed hope that allottees will be able to shift to their allotted quarters by the end of this month.

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