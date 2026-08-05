Hand grenade explosion kills  3 in northwest Pakistan

PESHAWAR, Aug 5: At least three people, including a woman and a child, were killed and three other children sustained injuries in a hand grenade blast in northwest Pakistan, police said on Wednesday.

The incident occurred on Tuesday in the Bahram Khel area of Lakki Marwat district in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

According to the police, a family dispute triggered the hand grenade explosion.

All three deceased individuals and three injured children were taken to a nearby hospital, police said, adding that an investigation into the incident is underway.

No case has been registered so far, police said. (PTI)