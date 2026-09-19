Hamleys opens new store in Jubilee Hills, 10th in Hyderabad

Excelsior Correspondent

HYDERABAD, Sept 18: Hamleys, the world’s oldest and one of its most iconic toy retailers today opened its flagship Jubilee Hills store, the brand’s most expansive destination in Hyderabad and its 10th store in the city.

Spread across 10,000 sq. ft. and three storeys, the new flagship brings together an expansive world of toys, games, gifting and play for children, families and toy enthusiasts.

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The store brings the theatre of Hamleys to life, with the iconic Hamleys family including the Toy Soldier, Male and Female Pirates, Englishman and Ragdoll, alongside the much-loved Hamley and Hattie.

With 10,000+ toys, games and gifting options, the flagship is designed to offer discovery and play at every turn.

To celebrate the launch, Hamleys hosted a function, welcoming top customers, influencers, creators, media and invited guests.

The evening brought the store alive with My Little Pony, PJ Masks and the entire Hamleys family, alongside special DIY activities, F&B experiences and interactive engagements curated for guests.

The Jubilee Hills flagship reinforces Hamleys’ focus on Hyderabad as a key market and its ambition to create destinations that go beyond shopping to deliver memorable experiences centred around play, discovery and imagination.