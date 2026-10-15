Half Marathon, Investors Meet, Bike Rally, traditional food to be part of Basohli Utsav

Sports, religious, cultural activities also planned

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 14: Into its fourth year, the three-day Basohli Utsav will get off to a flying start on October 19 with series of programmes scheduled this time including Half Marathon, Ravi Sanskrit Aarti, investors meet, bike rally, Youth Parliament, exhibitions-cum-workshops, food festivals, fair and traditional games.

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Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha is also scheduled to visit Basohli on October 19, the first day of the festival.

This was stated by Shruti Awasthi, Director Indira Gandhi National Centre for Arts (IGNCA) here today in the presence of Shakti Pathak, Director Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) and Dhananjay Bali among others.

Traditional Ram Lila, only in the country where it is held in open ground, is presently going on while Dussehra festival of Basohli is quite famous.

Besides three-day festival, Awasthi said efforts are on to make Basohli a round-the-year tourist destination by promoting tourism related activities like Cruise from Thein to Atal Setu,

``The tourist activities are being planned as have been done in Rann of Kutch in Gujarat which is a barren land but the tourists throng it. Various proposals are in advanced stage of implementation while others are in initial stage. Shortly, we will see the results,'' she said.

She added that destination weddings can also be promoted in the area when the proposed facilities are in place.

For the first time, the guests in Basohli during the festival will be welcomed with `Dogri Pagdi'.

A music competition on the lines of “Choona Hai Aasmaan' is also proposed while Half Marathon is scheduled for October 20 with prize money raised to Rs 50,000, Rs 30,000 and Rs 20,000 for the winners.

``Santolia competition is also planned with prize money for the winners fixed at Rs 25,000, Rs 15,000 and Rs 10,000,'' Awasthi said.

An investors meeting will be held on October 19 with at least 70 investors from Jammu and Kashmir scheduled to attend it.

Known as Vishwasthali, Basohli occupies a special place in India's cultural history as the cradle and first school of Pahari miniature painting.

Its distinctive Dogri traditions, folk literature, traditional crafts, pashmina, historic temples and ruins, natural landscape and century-old open-air Ramleela collectively give Basohli a cultural character that is difficult to replicate elsewhere.

While many contemporary festivals are built primarily around entertainment, music, food or large gatherings, Basohli Utsav has the potential to make the destination itself the central attraction.

The festival can become a gateway through which visitors discover Basohli's paintings, artists, folklore, Ramleela, cuisine, crafts, heritage sites, lake and surrounding landscape, the organizers said.

Conceived in 2023, Basohli Utsav can potentially become the beginning of a new cultural and economic story.

The festival can provide a platform for painters, artisans, performers, storytellers, local entrepreneurs and traditional craftsmen, while simultaneously creating reasons for tourists to visit, stay longer and return.

Home stays, local restaurants, transport services, tourist guides, handicrafts, art workshops, traditional food, cultural performances and adventure activities can together create a local tourism economy.

For young people in particular, Basohli's heritage can become more than a matter of pride-it can become a source of livelihood and entrepreneurship, the organizers added.