Hair loss among Gen Z

Shahnaz Husain

glmahajan@gmail.com

If you're losing your hair slightly earlier than other people your age, you are not alone

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Noticing more hair on your pillow, in the shower drain, or thinning near your temples in your mid-twenties can be unsettling, especially when everyone around you seems to still have a full head of hair.

In India, more men in their 20s appear to be experiencing receding hairlines and thinning crowns, and the numbers are hard to ignore.

The hairline, temples and crown are often the first areas where changes become noticeable.

Hair loss can be difficult for anybody, but especially if you're younger. Losing one's hair can have a huge impact on self-esteem, confidence, professional presence, and overall well-being

What was once considered a problem of middle age is now affecting young professionals, students, and new mothers in considerable numbers across the country.

From stress and poor lifestyle habits to genetics and pollution, several factors like sudden weight loss, illness, medications, hormonal imbalance and poor nutrition are accelerating hair thinning among young Indian men.

When hair falls out rapidly, it's not just cosmetic; it can indicate deeper health or lifestyle issues.

Natural steps to address hair loss in teenage guys focus on improving nutrition, managing stress, using gentle scalp care, and avoiding harsh styling or unregulated fitness supplements.

Diet

Eating a balanced diet rich in these vitamins and minerals may help promote hair growth, especially if your hair loss is due to poor nutrition

Eating eggs supports hair growth from the inside out by delivering essential building blocks like protein and biotin. Eating eggs supplies bioavailable amino acids and vitamins directly to your bloodstream, which actively fuels new hair production and repairs weak strands. Eating about one egg per day is generally safe and beneficial for most people. Gentle cooking methods (like boiling, poaching, or light scrambling) preserve most of the nutritional value.

Curry leaves, toor dal, moong dal, masoor dal, chana dal, spinach and methi ,amla. Peanuts, Sesame Seeds, flaxseeds, and fish also provide necessary nutrients for hair growth

Managing Stress

Managing stress helps lower cortisol levels, which can stop stress-induced hair shedding and allow natural regrowth to begin

Deep breathing activates the parasympathetic nervous system, which slows your heart rate, lowers blood pressure, and counters the body's stress response

Deep breathing increases endorphin (feel-good hormone) levels and decreases cortisol hormone levels. A decrease in cortisol (stress hormone) levels can stimulate the brain to be calm and relaxed.

Additionally, these breathing exercises improve oxygenation and blood flow throughout the entire body, including the scalp. The adequate supply of nutrients and oxygen to hair follicles, essential for healthy hair development, is ensured by improved blood flow. A vital component of cellular metabolism, oxygen helps produce the energy needed to support the activity of hair follicles.

A sufficient oxygen supply maintains a healthy scalp and encourages hair growth. When your follicles receive adequate oxygen, they can better support the hair growth cycle, including growth, regression, and rest phases

Exercise

If you want healthy and vibrant hair, exercising can help.

Popular aerobic exercises like jogging is good for encouraging hair development.

Jogging raises your heart rate, which sends more oxygen and nutrient-rich blood to your hair follicles.

Regular aerobic exercise improves circulation, lowers cortisol, and supports metabolic health-all of which create better conditions for hair growth and reduced shedding.

Various cardio activities such as walking, running, biking, dancing, Pilates, and yoga promote hair health. These exercises improve blood flow to the head, supplying essential nutrients for hair growth.

Exercises also aid in lowering stress and anxiety, both of which are known causes of hair loss.

Scalp Massage

A simple massage that is focused on the scalp area is a scalp massage. A scalp massage is a technique that involves gently applying pressure and circular motions to the scalp using your fingertips or tools.

Scalp massage can help stimulate hair follicles, boost blood flow, and support thicker hair growth.

Scalp massage mainly involves the use of your fingers and, at times, the palm for effective rubbing of the scalp.

Some devices available in the market are able to mimic the pressure of your fingertips for effective massaging.

Consistent stimulation of the scalp may help activate hair follicles and improve hair density. Over time, this can lead to hair that looks fuller, thicker, and more voluminous.

Scalp massages may also improve blood flow by opening blood vessels in the subcutaneous tissue (the deepest skin layer).

Better blood flow and oxygen supply nourish the roots, making them stronger and less prone to breakage.

It can be done on dry hair or with oils, depending on your preference.

You can do scalp massage in three ways: by using your fingers, going to a masseuse, or by using a scalp massager.

(The author is a beauty expert)