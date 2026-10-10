Hailstorm damages paddy crop in Ramgarh: Kundal

Excelsior Correspondent

SAMBA, Oct 9: Heavy rainfall and hailstorm on Friday night caused significant damage to paddy crops across hundreds of kanals in Ramgarh and Rajpura, leaving farmers worried about their livelihoods.

The crops, which were nearing harvest, have been flattened in several fields, raising fears of reduced yields and substantial financial losses. Vegetable crops have also reportedly suffered damage due to the adverse weather.

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Former Minister Yashpal Kundal expressed deep concern over the losses suffered by farmers and said the damage had come at a crucial time when they were preparing to harvest their crops. He said farmers invest months of hard work, money and resources in cultivation, and such natural calamities can severely affect their annual income and the financial security of their families.

Kundal urged the Government and district administration to immediately send special teams to Ramgarh, Rajpura and other affected areas to assess the extent of the damage. He demanded a special Girdawari (crop damage assessment) to ensure that losses are properly recorded and affected farmers receive adequate compensation without delay. He further stressed that both paddy and vegetable crops must be included in the assessment so that no affected farmer is left out of the relief process.