Hailstorm damage in Banakoot assessed, loss below SDRF subsidy threshold: CM

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 25: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, who also holds the Revenue portfolio, today informed the Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly that the damage caused by hailstorm in parts of Banakoot Block of Bandipora has been assessed at less than 33 per cent, and therefore does not meet the prescribed threshold for input subsidy under SDRF norms.

The Chief Minister was replying to a Calling Attention Notice moved by MLA Bandipora Nizam-ud-Din Bhat regarding the hailstorm accompanied by rainfall and gusty winds reported in certain areas of Banakoot on September 6, which caused localized damage to agricultural and horticultural crops, including paddy, vegetables and fruit orchards.

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As per the report of the Chief Agriculture Officer, Bandipora, the extent of crop damage in the affected areas has been assessed at less than 33 per cent.

The Chief Minister informed the House that the damage was mainly in the form of localized lodging and physical injury to paddy, minor damage to vegetable crops and limited bruising, fruit drop and injury to fruits and foliage in orchards.

He stated that since the assessed crop damage is below the prescribed 33 per cent threshold, the affected cases do not qualify for input subsidy under the applicable SDRF norms.

The Chief Minister further informed the House that the concerned Agriculture and Horticulture field functionaries have been advising the affected farmers on appropriate crop-management measures to minimize further losses.