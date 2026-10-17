Had J&K been a State, IAS officer would have been attached: CM

Govt orders in-depth inquiry

Excelsior Correspondent

Srinagar, Oct 16: Chief Minister Omar Abdullah today said the IAS officer accused of verbally abusing a woman JKAS officer would have been attached to the General Administration Department pending an inquiry had J&K been a State.

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In a post on X, the Chief Minister said the authorities exercising control over IAS officers in the Union Territory must set the right example and ensure that alleged abusive and threatening behaviour was not brushed under the carpet.

“Had J&K been a state, the IAS officer seen abusing a young JKAS officer would have been attached to the General Administration Department pending an inquiry into his conduct," he said.

Omar had earlier said he had taken up the matter with Chief Secretary Atal Dulloo "in the strongest possible terms" and directed him to ensure that Beenish Wani, the officer at the centre of the controversy, faced no retaliatory action.

He noted that control over IAS officers in the Union Territory rested with Lok Bhavan.

Meanwhile, Government today ordered an in-depth inquiry into alleged misconduct by senior IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan with a woman JKAS officer.

A Government order issued by the General Administration Department (GAD) said Mandeep Kaur, a 2004-batch IAS officer and Commissioner-Secretary to the Housing and Urban Development Department, has been appointed as the inquiry officer.

Additional Secretary, GAD, Amit Vermani, has been appointed as the presenting officer and the inquiry committee has been given 15 days to submit its report.

Ranjan, Administrative Secretary of the Labour and Employment Department, courted controversy after he allegedly used abusive language against Beenish Wani, Assistant Director (Employment) in Ganderbal, during a meeting on the role of the National Rural Livelihood Mission.

Wani, a 2015-batch JKAS officer, was on leave from October 13, but Ranjan had asked her to join the meeting through videoconferencing.

The controversy centres on a purported video of an October 14 virtual departmental review meeting held at the Civil Secretariat in Srinagar. The footage allegedly shows Ranjan using derogatory language against Wani

All J&K Junior Scale KAS Association (AJJSKA) expressed concern over the alleged verbal abuse and public humiliation of Wani, maintaining that an attack on the dignity of one officer concerned the entire service fraternity.

The association demanded an impartial inquiry, a public apology from the officer concerned and appropriate disciplinary proceedings if the allegations were established.

"In the event that immediate and appropriate corrective measures are not taken, AJJSKA shall be constrained to resort to a Pen-Down Strike and pursue appropriate legal remedies in accordance with law to seek justice and accountability in the matter."

In the meantime, the Government today directed officers and officials across the administrative hierarchy to maintain professional decorum and mutual respect, warning that derogatory, threatening or otherwise inappropriate language in official interactions must be avoided.

In a circular issued, the GAD invoked Rule 3 of the Jammu and Kashmir Government Employees (Conduct) Rules, 1971, emphasising integrity, discipline, courtesy and responsible exercise of supervisory authority.

The circular stated that all Government employees are expected to maintain the highest standards of integrity, devotion to duty, discipline and conduct befitting public servants.

It also stressed professionalism, courtesy and mutual respect in interactions with seniors, colleagues, subordinate staff and the public.

The Government has directed employees to ensure that official interactions are conducted with due courtesy, restraint, dignity and mutual respect, irrespective of rank or position.

The circular stated that these standards apply equally to interactions between senior officers and their subordinates, officials of different ranks, and subordinate employees and their seniors.

It further emphasised that seniority and supervisory authority must be exercised with responsibility and fairness, while all officers and officials are expected to respect lawful directions, established procedures and the responsibilities attached to their offices.

"The use of derogatory, threatening or otherwise inappropriate language, as well as conduct inconsistent with the dignity of office, shall be avoided," the circular read.

The GAD has directed all Administrative Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, Deputy Commissioners, heads of departments and managing directors to bring the instructions to the notice of employees under their administrative control and ensure strict compliance at all levels.

Meanwhile, the National Commission for Women (NCW) today took suo motu cognizance of a viral video allegedly showing senior IAS officer Kumar Rajeev Ranjan "verbally abusing, humiliating and threatening" junior woman officer Beenish Wani during an official review meeting, and sought an impartial inquiry into the incident.

In a letter to the Chief Secretary, the Commission called for verification of the video and appropriate disciplinary and legal action if the allegations are substantiated.

It also sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.