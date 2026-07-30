Had 'Didi' not driven out of party, Cong would not have been in such a situation: Kalyan to Priyanka

NEW DELHI, Jul 30: Trinamool Congress MP Kalyan Banerjee on Thursday told Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi that had Mamata Banerjee not been driven out of the party in 1997, the principal opposition party would not have been in “such a situation”.

Kalyan Banerjee met Gandhi and a few other Congress MPs outside the Makar Dwar of Parliament, where he has been staging a one-man protest wearing a poster around his neck with photographs of 20 rebel Trinamool Congress (TMC) MPs after his suspension from the Lok Sabha for allegedly using derogatory language against a few dissident TMC MPs.

Seeing the photographs on the poster with the headline “Lok Sabha mein Bangal ka 20 Gaddar” (20 traitors from Bengal in Lok Sabha), a visibly amused Gandhi told Banerjee that some of the rebel MPs had first left the Congress to join the TMC before leaving the Mamata Banerjee-led party to join the Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) last month. (Agencies)