Habitual offender detained under PSA

Excelsior Correspondent

DODA, Nov 9: Police here today detained a habitual offender under the provisions of Public Safety Act (PSA).

The detainee was identified as Riaz Ahmed, son of Wali Mohd, resident of Kakriyal Jatheli, Tehsil Mahalla, District Doda and he was named in multiple criminal cases registered over the years.

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As per police records, some FIRs registered against him were FIR No. 197/2017 – U/S 188 RPC, 3 PC Act; FIR No. 83/2018 – U/S 341/323/427/147/504 IPC; FIR No. 140/2019 – U/S 188 IPC, 3 PC Act; FIR No. 147/2025 – U/S 223 BNS, 11 PC Act and FIR No. 15/2026 – U/S 223 BNS, 11 PC Act.

In view of his repeated involvement in cases registered under various provisions of law, the individual was detained under PSA in accordance with the prescribed legal procedure and he was lodged in District Jail Bhaderwah.