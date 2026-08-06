Habitual drug peddler detained under PIT-NDPS Act in Kathua

Excelsior Correspondent

KATHUA, Aug 5: Jammu and Kashmir Police today claimed to have detained a habitual drug peddler under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act in Kathua and lodged him in District Jail Bhaderwah.

Officials said the accused, Parvinder Paul Singh, a resident of Ward number 9, Kathua, is a repeat offender, who was allegedly involved in drug trafficking and was booked in three NDPS cases-FIR number 154/2017, FIR number 46/2020 and FIR number 593/2025, all registered at Police Station Kathua under sections 8/21/22 of the NDPS Act.

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They said a dossier was prepared against the accused based on his repeated involvement in narcotics-related offences and forwarded to the Divisional Commissioner, who approved his preventive detention under the PIT-NDPS Act to curb drug trafficking in the district.

Accordingly, the detention warrant was executed recently with the arrest of the accused by a team of Police Station Kathua, officials said.

The officials said following the arrest, the accused has been lodged in District Jail Bhaderwah.