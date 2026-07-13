Jammu, July 13: Police have detained a habitual criminal under the PIT-NDPS Act in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said.

Sajid Hussain, a resident of Garha Kamad in the Hiranagar tehsil of the district, was detained after the execution of a warrant issued by the Jammu divisional commissioner, police said.

A habitual drug peddler, Hussain was allegedly involved in the possession and transportation of narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances, they said.

He was named in two cases under the NDPS Act at Rajbagh and Hiranagar police stations.

Based on his records, police prepared a dossier recommending his detention under the Prevention of Illicit Traffic in Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (PIT-NDPS) Act, and forwarded it to the divisional commissioner (DC).

The act is a preventive detention law used to detain habitual or organised drug traffickers to stop them from committing future crimes.

Following the DC's approval, a team from the Hiranagar police station detained Hussain, and lodged him in the district jail in Bhaderwah. (Agencies)