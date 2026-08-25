H1N1 Rise: Children, Elderly People At Most Risk, Doctors Warn

New Delhi, Aug 25: As H1N1 cases rise in the national capital, doctors and health experts have pointed out that children, elderly people, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses are the most vulnerable to severe infection.

Delhi has recorded over 2,300 Influenza-A cases this year, including more than 1,777 H1N1 cases till Friday, with 114 H1N1 cases reported on Thursday alone, according to health department data.

"The rise in H1N1 cases has brought preventive vaccination back into the conversation," said Dr Bharat Gopal, senior director, respiratory and sleep medicine, Medanta Mediclinic, Defence Colony and Medanta-The Medicity.

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More people have been enquiring about seasonal influenza vaccination, particularly high-risk individuals and families with children or elderly members, he said.

Dr Bibhu Anand, physician at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital, said, "The swine flu test is easily available in almost all hospitals and diagnostic centres." Testing at private hospitals generally costs between Rs 1,500 and Rs 5,000, while a full respiratory BioFire panel can cost between Rs 9,000 and Rs 15,000. In government hospitals, the cost is "almost negligible," he said.

Dr Anand also said that multiplex PCR testing can be done only at restricted laboratories and the decision to test should be based on the patient's symptoms, clinical presentation and the treating physician's assessment. The increase in cases is being reflected in the number of patients seeking medical consultation at hospitals across Delhi-NCR. "The number of patients has increased by around five to six in the past week, translating into a 22-25 per cent rise," said Dr Aakashneel Bhattacharya, consultant, infectious disease, Paras Health, Gurugram.

At Sri Balaji Action Medical Institute, around eight to 10 patients with flu-like symptoms are coming to the clinic daily, while two to three patients with more serious flu illness are being admitted, said Dr Arvind Aggarwal, director, internal medicine.

At Apollo Spectra Hospital, Dr Ali Sher, senior consultant, internal medicine, said the hospital has seen an increase in patients seeking consultation for flu-like symptoms in recent weeks, some with serious respiratory complaints. The latest figures show a sharp year-on-year rise in H1N1 infections. Delhi recorded 1,777 cases till August 20, against 229 during the corresponding period last year, representing an increase of more than six times, Dr Gopal said. Commonly reported symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body ache, chills, fatigue, runny nose and nasal congestion.

Some patients, particularly children, may also experience nausea, vomiting or diarrhoea. Doctors said most patients with uncomplicated influenza can be treated on an outpatient basis and do not require hospitalisation. Admission is generally considered when patients develop pneumonia, breathing difficulties, reduced oxygen saturation, persistent high fever or worsening of an existing medical condition.

"We are seeing both patterns. Many patients are seeking medical advice early because of increased awareness about H1N1, while some continue to delay consultation and arrive only when symptoms become persistent or severe," Dr Gopal said. Dr Ali Sher said that while increased awareness has prompted many patients to seek medical advice at an early stage, some continue to delay consultation and resort to self-treatment until their condition worsens. Some patients continue to mistake fever, cough and lethargy for a routine viral illness, said Dr Gopal.

Doctors have cautioned against self-medication, particularly with antibiotics without medical advice, as well as against delay, as influenza can progress to pneumonia and other respiratory complications in high-risk patients. People must seek medical attention if they feel severe breathlessness, persistent chest pain, oxygen saturation below 94 per cent, confusion, bluish lips or fingertips, or fever that returns after initially improving, they said. Doctors also recommended maintaining hand and respiratory hygiene, wearing masks in crowded places, avoiding close contact with infected people and staying home or isolating when unwell. (Agencies)