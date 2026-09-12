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Home / Videos / H1N1 Cases Increasing, Isolations Wards Set Up At Institute: AIIMS Jammu Director

H1N1 Cases Increasing, Isolations Wards Set Up At Institute: AIIMS Jammu Director

Newly appointed AIIMS Jammu Director Dr Sanjeev Sinha said  cases of patients infected with H1N1 virus are increasing and as such the institute has made arrangements to manage H1N1 cases, including dedicated isolation wards to prevent infection from spreading...

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Daily Excelsior
12:36 PM Sep 12, 2026 IST
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Newly appointed AIIMS Jammu Director Dr Sanjeev Sinha said  cases of patients infected with H1N1 virus are increasing and as such the institute has made arrangements to manage H1N1 cases, including dedicated isolation wards to prevent infection from spreading to other patients. He assured people of J&K and neighbouring states that AIIMS Jammu is available round the clock to provide quality healthcare services.

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