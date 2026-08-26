H1N1 cases cross 2300 in Delhi

NEW DELHI, Aug 25:

From fever clinics to increased sampling, dedicated isolation beds and teams on alert, Delhi Government hospitals have stepped up preparedness as influenza cases rise in the national capital, with officials saying patients showing warning signs are being immediately assessed, tested and admitted when required.

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Delhi has recorded 2,308 H1N1 cases so far in 2026, while cumulative Influenza A and B cases have crossed around 3,000, with H1N1 currently the predominant influenza subtype in the city, according to an official statement issued on Tuesday. H3N2 was the predominant subtype in Delhi last year, Delhi health minister Pankaj Singh said on Tuesday.

"Strict action will be taken against hospitals found overcharging patients in the name of tests. The residents of Delhi have nothing to worry about, as the Delhi government is taking all necessary measures to manage the situation," Singh added.

At Guru Tegh Bahadur Hospital, fever clinics, isolation beds and bed allocation are being closely monitored, while teams have been kept on alert to manage the rise in patients.

"The hospital is following required protocols for patients showing warning signs and ensuring that those requiring admission are allocated beds.We have not seen a major rise, but as a precaution we have set up a fever clinic today," officials said. (PTI)