H1N1 cases climb in Jammu as seasonal flu activity rises nationwide, docs urge caution

*GMC-J records 11 cases in July, 25 so far in Aug

Govind Sharma

JAMMU, Aug 28: A rising number of H1N1 influenza cases in Jammu has put the spotlight on seasonal respiratory infections in the region, with doctors urging people to remain vigilant even as the Centre maintains that the virus circulating across the country is following an expected seasonal pattern, with no evidence of an unusual or dangerous genetic change.

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As per the information, Government Medical College (GMC) Jammu recorded 11 H1N1 cases in July, while around 25 cases have been detected so far in August, indicating an increase in infections in recent weeks. The rise in Jammu comes amid stepped-up surveillance of seasonal influenza trends across the country and a review of preparedness for managing H1N1 cases.

Dr Sandeep Dogra, Professor and Head, Department of Microbiology, GMC Jammu, said the increase in cases warrants caution but there is no need for panic. He advised people experiencing influenza-like symptoms to avoid close contact with others and seek medical advice, particularly if symptoms persist or become severe.

He said H1N1 generally presents with fever, cough, sore throat, headache, body ache, fatigue and weakness. In otherwise healthy individuals, seasonal influenza is generally mild and self-limiting, with most patients improving with supportive care, adequate rest and hydration. However, elderly persons, young children, people with underlying medical conditions and those with compromised immunity face a higher risk of complications and should seek timely medical attention.

Dr Dogra advised people to cover their mouth and nose while coughing or sneezing, wash their hands frequently, stay home when unwell, avoid close contact with others, maintain adequate hydration, take sufficient rest and consume a healthy, balanced diet. He also cautioned against self-medication, saying antiviral medicines and antibiotics should not be taken without medical advice. Treatment should be based on the patient's symptoms, clinical condition and risk factors, with antiviral medicines used when medically indicated.

The Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, in its August 25 update, said seasonal influenza, including H1N1, remains predominantly mild and self-limiting. It said influenza viruses currently circulating in India are consistent with the seasonal pattern observed in recent years, with no evidence of a new or unusually dangerous strain. The Government is monitoring influenza through a network of 73 DHR-ICMR Virus Research and Diagnostic Laboratories (VRDLs).

According to the Centre, genetic changes detected in circulating H1N1 viruses are consistent with the normal antigenic drift seen in seasonal influenza and do not indicate the emergence of a new or dangerous strain.

With cases rising in Jammu, health experts have urged people to maintain respiratory hygiene, avoid unnecessary exposure while ill and remain vigilant about persistent or worsening symptoms, particularly among those at higher risk of complications.