H&ME Minister Confirms Probe Into GMC Anantnag Cardiology Allegations; Doctor Suspended Pending Inquiry

Srinagar, Jun 20: Minister for Health and Medical Education, Sakina Itoo, on Friday confirmed that the government has already initiated an inquiry into the alleged irregularities in the Cardiology Department of Government Medical College (GMC) Anantnag and that the doctor concerned has been suspended pending completion of the investigation.

Speaking to media persons, the Health Minister said that the inquiry process had been set in motion earlier by the department and that authorities are now awaiting the final report.

“We have already started the inquiry and have suspended the doctor concerned,” Sakina Itoo said while responding to questions regarding the allegations surrounding the Cardiology Department of GMC Anantnag.

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She maintained that it would be inappropriate to reach any conclusion before the inquiry is completed.

“Let the inquiry be completed. We are waiting for the report, and whoever is found guilty will be punished as per the law,” the Minister stated.

Meanwhile, the Health and Medical Education Department has issued Government Order No. 504-JK (HME) of 2026 dated June 20, 2026, placing Dr. Syed Maqbool Ahmad Shah, Associate Professor, Cardiology, presently deputed to GMC Anantnag, under suspension with immediate effect pending inquiry into his conduct.

According to the official order, the suspension has been imposed under Rule 31 of the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) Rules, 1956. The order states that during the period of suspension, the officer shall remain attached to the office of Government Medical College, Jammu.

The suspension order was issued by M. Raju (IAS), Commissioner/Secretary to the Government, Health and Medical Education Department, and copies have been forwarded to the Chief Minister’s Office, Lieutenant Governor’s Secretariat, General Administration Department, State Health Agency and the Principals of GMC Anantnag and GMC Jammu, among others, for information and necessary action.

The allegations relating to the functioning of the Cardiology Department at GMC Anantnag have generated widespread concern, with patients and civil society groups demanding a transparent and impartial investigation into the matter.

The government has reiterated its commitment to accountability and transparency in the healthcare sector, assuring that strict legal and departmental action will be taken against all those found responsible after completion of the inquiry.(KNC)