Gyanesh Kumar Will Have To Resign: Dy CM Choudhary

GANDERBAL, Oct 14: Jammu and Kashmir Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Wednesday demanded the resignation of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar, saying the country needs a transparent, vibrant and impartial Election Commission to safeguard democracy.

Reacting to protests against the Election Commission, Choudhary, while speaking to reporters during his visit to Mata Kheer Bhawani Temple in Ganderbal, said the concerns raised by young people must be addressed rather than suppressed.

“If the youth and the people believe that Gyanesh Kumar should resign, then he should resign. The youth are on the streets and Gyanesh Kumar will have to resign,” he said.

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The Deputy Chief Minister said educated youth were facing unemployment despite their parents making significant sacrifices to provide them with education. “Today, the youth of India are demanding employment. Their parents worked hard to educate them, but even after completing their studies, they are unable to find government or private jobs,” he said.

Referring to allegations of vote theft, Choudhary said young people were questioning the electoral process and alleged that their concerns were being met with force. “They are saying that jobs are not being provided and even their votes are being stolen. Instead of answering their questions, they are being subjected to baton charges. What kind of justice is this?” he asked.

He also condemned the use of force against young protesters, including women and said the Constitution guarantees freedom of speech and the right to peaceful protest. “These young people are the future of our country. You cannot silence them by using force. This is oppression and such oppression cannot continue,” he said.

Choudhary said an independent and impartial Election Commission was essential to strengthening democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and across the country.

“If we want to strengthen democracy in Jammu and Kashmir and across India, which we proudly call the world’s largest democracy, we must ensure a transparent, vibrant and impartial Election Commission,” he said.

On the controversy surrounding the Waqf Board’s proposed common themes for Friday sermons, Choudhary said no political party had the right to interfere in the religious affairs of any community. “Whether it is Hinduism, Islam, Sikhism or Christianity, no religion gives any political party the right to interfere in its affairs. Religion has always been above politics and it must remain so,” he said.

“God is one. His forms and the ways of worship may be different, but no political party should attempt to impose its agenda on any religion,” the Deputy Chief Minister said. (KNO)