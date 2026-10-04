Jaipur, Oct 4: Congress leader Sachin Pilot on Sunday accused Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar of undermining the independence of the Election Commission, alleging that the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls was being used to selectively delete voters.

Talking to reporters here, Pilot alleged that Kumar sidelined the other two election commissioners while taking decisions related to the electoral roll revision and demanded action against him.

"India and the country function according to law. The Election Commission has three members and decisions are taken either unanimously or by a majority. But Gyanesh Kumar sidelined the other two election commissioners and started the entire process on his own," he alleged.

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Pilot claimed that powers normally exercised by Electoral Registration Officers (EROs) at the local level were being centralised and alleged that names of voters were being added or deleted from Delhi.

He claimed that around 13 crore names have been removed from electoral rolls across the country, and alleged that voters were being selectively targeted in states including Haryana, Bihar and West Bengal.

"First there was demonetisation, and now they are doing 'votebandi'. Voting is the biggest democratic right of a citizen. If that right is taken away, what could be more serious than this?" Pilot said.

He alleged that public confidence in the Election Commission as an impartial constitutional institution had been eroded and demanded action against the CEC.

On drought-like conditions in Rajasthan, the former deputy chief minister accused the state government of failing to make advance preparations despite deficient monsoon rainfall in several areas.

"The government's planning has completely failed. Had arrangements been made a month or two ago and a plan prepared after it became clear that the monsoon was deficient, some relief could have been provided, and perhaps the situation would not have become so serious," he said.

Pilot alleged that the BJP government's attention remained focused on managing elections and retaining power rather than addressing the problems arising from deficient rainfall.

He also accused the government of misusing the police and administration during the recent urban local body elections and claimed Congress councillors were stopped at the Haryana border.

Referring to Punjab, Pilot alleged that drug abuse and law and order worsened under the AAP government and accused it of using police against those raising their voice.

"The government has completely failed. Law and order has collapsed, and drug addiction has increased manifold," he alleged.

Pilot, who is AICC general secretary in charge of Punjab, expressed confidence that the Congress would form the next government in Punjab with a clear majority.

Asked about former Rajasthan minister and party leader Vishvendra Singh, Pilot said the matter would come before the party, and he would put forward his position.

Rajasthan Congress has issued a show-cause notice to Vishvendra Singh over alleged indiscipline and anti-party activities, hours after he signalled that he could part ways with the party. (PTI)