Gyan Yagya Pathshala organized by JYBT

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 27: The 68th session of the weekly Vedic Pathshala, 'Gyan-Yagya Pathshala', was organized at Shree Panchmukhi Sankat Mochan Hanuman Mandir, B.C. Road, Jammu, by the Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust. The programme was organized under the guidance of Pawan Kumar Shastri, President, Jammu Yatri Bhawan Trust, with Subash Gupta, Education Officer and Anil Saini CPO ACB Jammu as chief guest.

The initiative aims to promote the rich heritage and values of Sanatan Dharma among the younger generation and other interested learners. Around 60 students, mostly below the age of 15, participated actively in the latest session of the Vedic Pathshala and today's Langar was organised By Ganesh Dutt Sharma and Surbhi Sharma.

Advertisement

During the session, students received instruction in the recitation of Shrimad Bhagavad Gita, Shree Hanuman Chalisa and Sunderkand, along with lessons on Dharma-Karma and related spiritual teachings. The young learners not only memorised and recited the verses but also demonstrated their understanding by presenting Sanskrit verses and translating them into Hindi and English.

Their ability to recite and explain verses from the Bhagavad Gita and Hanuman Chalisa was appreciated by Maneet Dutta and Neetu Dutta, present at the programme.

Speaking about the initiative, Pawan Shastri said the Vedic Pathshala was aimed at connecting the younger generation with India's cultural and spiritual roots. He said introducing timeless values and ancient knowledge at an early age can help preserve cultural heritage while fostering a sense of identity, community and spiritual growth among young minds.

Arun Shastri and Dr. Ajay Shastri, Sanskrit scholars, said the Trust intends to continue the Vedic classes and expand awareness about ancient scriptures, including the Bhagavad Gita, Hanuman Chalisa, Ramayana, Vedas and Upanishads.