Gurugram Traffic Police impound scooter with 62 pending challans worth Rs 2.17 lakh

GURUGRAM, Sep 8: Gurugram Traffic Police have impounded a scooter with 62 pending challans carrying fines totalling Rs 2.17 lakh, officials said on Tuesday.

The scooter was seized during a vehicle-checking drive at Z Chowk, police said.

A traffic police team led by Zonal Officer ASI Surender Kumar was conducting routine checking when the scooter was stopped and its rider was asked to produce the vehicle documents. The rider failed to produce the documents, following which the vehicle was checked in the traffic police records, officials said.

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Verification revealed that the scooter had 62 pending challans under various provisions of the Motor Vehicles Act, 1988, with a total penalty of Rs 2,17,500, they said.

"Most of the challans were for violations including riding without a helmet, driving without valid insurance and other traffic offences. In accordance with the law, Gurugram Traffic Police impounded the scooter and shifted it to the designated impound parking due to the pending challans," a senior traffic police officer said.

The officer said the traffic police were conducting special enforcement drives against motorists violating traffic rules and taking legal action against vehicle owners who had failed to pay long-pending challans.

The traffic police also appealed to motorists to follow traffic rules, keep mandatory vehicle documents, including valid insurance and Pollution Under Control (PUC) certificates, updated and pay pending challans on time, the PRO of Gurugram traffic police said. (PTI)