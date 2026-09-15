Gurugram hit-and-run case: Sia releases another video; police add attempt to murder charge

Gurugram, Sep 15: The woman sports bike rider hit by a car in Gurugram has released a new video on social media, levelling serious allegations against accused Kalyan Bainsla, against whom attempt to murder charge has now been added, after he claimed it was merely an accident.

In the video, Shivani Chauhan, who identifies herself as Sia (insta handle rebelwheels_sia_), questioned why Bainsla did not stop at the scene after his car hit her motorcycle if he was truly distressed by the accident.

Gurugram police has now added the charge of attempt to murder (Section 109 of the BNS) in the case, which carries a provision for imprisonment up to 10 years.

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Taking suo motu cognisance of the matter, Gurugram police had earlier registered a case at the Sector-56 police station. According to ACP (Headquarters) Abhilaksh Joshi, the FIR had been registered against the accused driver under Section 281 (rash driving) and Section 125 (causing hurt) of the BNS.

Sia also alleged that she was targeted because she is a woman biker and there was a deliberate attempt to stop her. She claimed that her life could have been lost and the accused did not even attempt to check if she was safe following the accident.

Sia said that Bainsla did not stop for even a second after hitting her with his car. "I feel ashamed of such people. Women feel unsafe on the roads of Delhi and Gurugram," she added.

She said the two videos that have surfaced regarding the hit-and-run case constitute sufficient evidence. The accident was fully captured on camera, clearly showing the car hitting her bike and the driver fleeing the scene. People like him need to be "taught" how to drive, she added.

Additionally, a video captured by the camera of another rider following behind is also going viral.

The video captured by Instagram user 'youknowabhishek_' shows the car driver first signalling Sia to stop. When she did not stop, the accused steered the car toward her sports bike and hit her from the side. The Instagram user said that he no longer feels that Gurugram is safe for women.

Sia, a resident of Delhi, has completed a course in fashion designing and also contested the 2022 municipal elections from Kalkaji. Her father Roshan Chauhan is a member of the Aam Aadmi Party.

"We have identified the accused, and three special teams have been formed to nab him," Joshi added.

Earlier, Sia had said she was riding her Aprilia RS 457 sports bike with a group of bikers on Golf Course Road on Sunday when the incident took place. She also alleged that the occupants of the car approached her and started misbehaving.

Siya also claimed that the occupants appeared to be intoxicated.

Bainsla admitted the accident was his fault but denied hitting her deliberately, saying he "lost control near a U-turn".

"About 20 to 22 motorcyclists sped past me. I didn't realise a young woman was riding one of the bikes; I had simply asked her and the young man accompanying her to slow down. I did not hit them intentionally.

"She was turning without checking her mirrors; just then, near a U-turn, I lost control of the car, and the collision occurred. It was my fault; I admit it," he said.

Bainsla, a gym owner who describes himself as an international kabaddi player, said he fled the spot because he feared that the group of bikers would beat him and his family. He has also deactivated his Instagram account following the controversy.

"I was travelling with my family. I didn't make any gestures at the young woman; I simply asked her to ride her bike slowly. I admit that a collision occurred. Had I stopped right then, those people would have beaten us up," he told the media.

Bainsla said he was travelling with his sister and two cousins. (Agencies)