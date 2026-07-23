NEW DELHI, July 23: Gurugram has crossed the 100 million square feet milestone in total office stock, cementing its position as the largest office market in North India and one of the country's biggest commercial real estate hubs, according to a new report by CBRE.

The report said the city's office market has witnessed rapid expansion over the past five years, with nearly 40 million sq. ft. of office space leased and 21 million sq. ft. of fresh supply added between 2021 and the first quarter of 2026. CBRE expects this momentum to continue, projecting Gurugram's office inventory to grow to 120-125 million sq. ft. by 2030.

According to the consultancy, Gurugram's growth has been driven by sustained infrastructure development, favourable policy support and strong demand from domestic as well as multinational companies.

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The city has also emerged as a leading destination for institutional real estate investment. Around 35 million sq. ft. of its office stock is institutionally owned, while nearly 59 million sq. ft. has received green building certification. Gurugram also accounts for nearly 6 per cent of India's total Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) office stock, reflecting its importance in the country's commercial real estate market.

International companies have remained a key demand driver, leasing more than 17 million sq. ft. of office space in the city over the last five years. CBRE said continued interest from global occupiers highlights Gurugram's growing reputation as a preferred corporate destination.

The report noted that the next phase of office market growth will increasingly be driven by demand for sustainable, wellness-focused and flexible workspaces rather than simply adding more supply. It also pointed to emerging demand from sectors such as life sciences and aviation, which have traditionally had a limited presence in Gurugram's office market.

Large domestic and global companies are increasingly developing campus-style offices in the city, while foreign universities have also begun establishing facilities within Grade A technology parks. In addition, the growing adoption of the Development Management Agreement (DMA) model is enabling institutional-quality projects through capital-light development structures.

The report estimated that Gurugram attracted nearly USD 6 billion in real estate investments between 2018 and the first quarter of 2026. Nearly 70 per cent of these transactions were valued at more than USD 100 million. Land acquisitions accounted for 50 per cent of the investment, followed by completed office assets at 38 per cent and industrial and logistics projects at 5 per cent, with the remaining investment spread across other asset classes.

Beyond Gurugram, the report highlighted Haryana's broader real estate transformation. It identified Panipat as an emerging growth destination, supported by infrastructure upgrades, industrial expansion and improving connectivity through projects such as the Delhi-Panipat-Karnal Namo Bharat corridor and the widening of NH-44.

Industry experts cited in the report said Haryana's growth is increasingly being driven by infrastructure-led urbanisation, with expressways, rapid transit systems and industrial corridors creating new real estate opportunities across both commercial and residential segments.

Within Gurugram, established locations such as Sector 15 continue to witness healthy demand due to mature social infrastructure and connectivity, while newer micro-markets along the Dwarka Expressway are emerging as key residential growth corridors.

The report also highlighted Sohna as an emerging residential hotspot. Improved connectivity through the Delhi-Mumbai Expressway, Sohna Elevated Road and better access to Gurugram has accelerated demand from both homebuyers and long-term investors, supported by expanding infrastructure, employment hubs and social amenities.

According to CBRE, Gurugram's evolution from a satellite town into a mature commercial real estate market underscores its growing role as one of India's leading business and investment destinations, with infrastructure-led development expected to sustain long-term growth.

(UNI)