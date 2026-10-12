Guru Ravi Dass Sabha holds seminar ahead of 650th birth anniversary

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 11: The All Jammu and Kashmir Guru Ravi Dass Sabha today organized a seminar at its headquarters in Krishna Nagar area here to highlight the teachings and philosophy of Shri Guru Ravi Dass ahead of his 650th birth anniversary on February 20, 2027.

Sabha president R C Bhasin presided over the seminar and announced that similar programmes would be organised in villages and other areas to spread the teachings of Shri Guru Ravi Dass among the people.

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Emphasising the importance of education, Bhasin urged parents to provide quality education to their children and called upon the community to work collectively to promote Guru's ideals.

Referring to his teachings, he stressed that knowledge was essential to dispel ignorance and promote social progress.

He also informed that the Sabha had started free online classes for students of Classes 9 and 10 to support their education.

Earlier, Prof C L Shivgotra, spokesperson of the Central Sabha, welcomed the participants and explained the purpose of the seminar.

He said programmes highlighting Shri Guru Ravi Dass' life, teachings and philosophy would be organised at various places ahead of the birth anniversary celebrations.

Children delivered speeches on the saint's life and teachings and presented devotional songs. The participants appreciated their performances, and all the children were felicitated.

The proceedings were conducted by Tarsem Loach, General Secretary of the Sabha.

Those present included Prof G L Thapa, Senior Vice President, M L Banalia, S L Basson, Tara Chand, Surjit Singh Heer, Kuldeep Thappa, Ashok Kumar Kashyap, Devinder Pal, Harbilas Bharadwaj, Sunil Rana and others.

The Sabha reiterated its commitment to promoting education, social awareness and Guru Ravi Dass' teachings through community-level programmes ahead of the birth anniversary.