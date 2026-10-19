Guru Nabha Dass Ji’s teachings promote unity brotherhood: Sat

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Oct 18: Emphasizing the enduring relevance of Guru Nabha Dass Ji's teachings in strengthening social harmony, equality and brotherhood, J&K BJP president and Rajya Sabha MP, Sat Sharma (CA) said that the revered saint's life and philosophy continue to inspire society to rise above divisions and work towards a harmonious and inclusive nation.

Sat Sharma, accompanied by Lok Sabha MP, Jugal Kishore Sharma, MLA, Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal, Kathua MLA, Dr. Bharat Bhushan and district president, Nand Kishore, along with others, addressed a Samagam organized to mark the Prakash Utsav of Shri Guru Nabha Dass Ji at Suketar Panchayat, Block Dansal, in Nagrota Assembly constituency.

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The programme was organized by the Goswami Guru Nabha Dass Samaj Kalyan Parishad under the leadership of its president, Sansar Chand Karotra, and was attended by hundreds of devotees.

Sat Sharma highlighted Guru Nabha Dass Ji's contribution to India's spiritual and social heritage, particularly through his celebrated work, Bhaktmaal, which chronicles the lives and devotion of 200 saints and preserves India's rich Bhakti tradition. He said the saint's teachings promote devotion, humility, social harmony and respect for all sections of society. He urged people to carry forward this legacy by fostering mutual respect, unity and social responsibility among younger generations.

Jugal Kishore Sharma stressed the importance of preserving Guru Nabha Dass Ji's spiritual and cultural legacy, observing that such gatherings strengthen social bonds, connect youth with their roots and encourage collective efforts for community welfare.

Dr. Devinder Kumar Manyal emphasized that the teachings of great saints, rooted in unity, service and brotherhood, remain essential for a peaceful and progressive society. He called for preserving cultural traditions and passing these values on to future generations.

Dr. Bharat Bhushan highlighted the role of spiritual and social reformers in shaping India's cultural identity and stressed the need to spread awareness of Guru Nabha Dass Ji's life and teachings, particularly among youth, while promoting community welfare and social cohesion.

Nand Kishore underlined the importance of collective participation in religious and social programmes to strengthen community bonds and promote service, harmony and mutual respect.

Earlier, Parishad president, Sansar Chand Karotra highlighted the organization's commitment to preserving the saint's legacy and promoting social welfare.

K.L. Kouran presented an overview of Guru Nabha Dass Ji's life and contributions.

A mesmerizing cultural skit by talented children showcased the saint's teachings and the community's rich cultural heritage.

Responding to the Parishad's requests for a community hall and bathing Ghat, Sat Sharma assured that the demand for a community hall would be taken up for consideration. Jugal Kishore Sharma assured support for the bathing Ghat, subject to the Parishad identifying suitable land.