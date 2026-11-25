Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Nov 24: The 557th Prakash Purab of Guru Nanak Dev Ji, the founder of Sikhism, was celebrated across Kashmir today, with devotees visiting gurdwaras to offer prayers.

The largest gathering of the Gurpurab was held at Gurdwara Chatti Padshahi in Rainawari, Srinagar, where men, women and children arrived from early morning to pay obeisance despite the biting cold.

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Special prayers were offered for peace and prosperity in Jammu and Kashmir and the country. Langars were also organised at several gurdwaras. "Guru Nanak Dev gave the message that God is one. He taught people to remember God's name, worship Him and earn through honest work. He also urged people to share a portion of their earnings with the needy so that no one in society remains poor," a devotee said.

He added Guru Nanak's teachings were meant for the entire world and not just one community. "Guru Nanak Dev was not only for Sikhs. His message was for the whole world. His teachings have always been about equality, and we should follow them in our lives," he said.

Another devotee said Guru Nanak Dev never discriminated against people on religious grounds and believed in equality for all. "He never made a distinction between a Sikh, a Muslim or a Hindu. Everyone was equal to him. His message was that we should live together with equality and mutual respect," he said.

Another devotee expressed happiness over the opening of the Kartarpur Corridor, which allows pilgrims from India to visit Gurdwara Darbar Sahib in Pakistan. "We are happy that Guru Nanak Sahib's place is in Pakistan and appreciate that our Sikh community members can visit it through the corridor. We can travel there and pay obeisance. I pray that we are blessed with the opportunity to have darshan with an open heart," he said.

The devotees prayed for peace, communal harmony and the well-being of humanity on the occasion.

Similar celebrations were held in Baramulla, Tral, Budgam, Anantnag, Pulwama, Jawahar Nagar, Sanat Nagar and Barzulla. Special programmes were also organised at Bijbehara and Mattan in south Kashmir, where, according to local tradition, Guru Nanak Dev Ji halted during his travels towards Ladakh.