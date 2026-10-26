Gurmat Samagam organized on birth anniversary of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur

Excelsior Correspondent

REASI, Oct 25: A special Gurmat Samagam was organised at Gurudwara Dera Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, Reasi, to commemorate the birth anniversary of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.

The Samagam began with the recitation of Gurbani Kirtan by Ragi Jatha Bhai Taranpreet Singh. Katha Vachak Bhai Balwant Singh and Katha Vachak Bhai Rasvinder Singh also participated and delivered discourses on the life, sacrifices and teachings of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur.

Advertisement

A large number of devotees from Jammu and other parts of the country visited the revered shrine and took part in the religious congregation. The Dera, situated on the banks of the Chenab in Reasi district, is considered an important pilgrimage centre for Sikhs.

The programme was organised by the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Memorial Trust, J&K, headed by Chairman Dr Satwant Singh Rissam.

Speakers highlighted the contribution of Baba Banda Singh Bahadur, a revered Sikh warrior and martyr, who is remembered for his courage, commitment to justice and service to humanity.

Baba Banda Singh Bahadur was born in Jammu region in 1670 and was closely associated with Dera Baba Banda Singh Bahadur in Reasi.

On the occasion, Senior hockey coach of Jammu and Kashmir and the University of Jammu, PD Singh, was honoured with the Baba Banda Singh Bahadur Ji Vishesh Samman in recognition of his contribution to sports, particularly hockey.