Gurezi accuses Assembly of sidelining Urdu

Excelsior Correspondent

SRINAGAR, Sept 25: The National Conference MLA from Gurez, Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi, today alleged that Urdu was being sidelined in the J&K Legislative Assembly, objecting to the circulation of legislative business material among members in English and Hindi instead of Urdu.

Raising the issue during Question Hour of the ongoing autumn session, Gurezi said members were receiving the material in English and Hindi, whereas it had earlier also been provided in Urdu.

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"We are getting the material in English and Hindi. Who will read this? You are destroying Urdu under a conspiracy. Earlier, we used to get the material in Urdu," Gurezi said.

As Gurezi pressed the issue, Speaker Abdul Rahim Rather intervened and explained that the change was linked to the rollout of the new digital system for Assembly business, being monitored by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs, Government of India.

"We are going to start the NeVA project. The Parliamentary Affairs Ministry is monitoring its implementation. From them, it is going to be English and Hindi," Rather said.

However, the Speaker said the Assembly had already taken up the matter with the Ministry and was pressing for Urdu to be included, citing its status as an official language of J&K.

He assured Gurezi that the issue was being pursued and that the Assembly had received an assurance that Urdu would eventually be incorporated into the system.

"You raised the issue and I have replied. What you are saying is what I am saying as well," Rather said. "It may take some time; they are going to do it," he added.