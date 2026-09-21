Gurez village empties out every winter over missing road

19-km PMGSY road to Jawdara awaits forest clearance

Irfan Tramboo

Srinagar, Sept 20: Residents of Jawdara village in Bandipora district's Gurez are being forced to leave their homes every winter and shift to Kangan in Ganderbal district due to the absence of road connectivity and basic facilities, even as a sanctioned 19-km road under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana (PMGSY) remains stalled over pending forest clearance.

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The Barnai-Jawdara road was sanctioned and its tendering process has also been completed, according to Gurez MLA Nazir Ahmad Khan Gurezi.

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He, however, said construction had been held up due to pending forest clearance and alleged that the concerned Divisional Forest Officer (DFO) was creating hurdles.

"If the road is constructed, these people will be able to return to their homes," Gurezi told Excelsior, accusing the concerned DFO of "highhandedness" and acting like a "king."

He said he had repeatedly raised the issue with the Additional Chief Secretary, R&B Department, the Forest Department and the Chief Secretary, besides taking it up with the Forest Commission and the Committee on Estimates, which he chairs.

"Officials assured me that the grievance would be addressed and work would start immediately, but nothing has been done so far," he said.

For the residents, the delay has meant continued seasonal displacement.

Zahoor Ahmad Lone, a resident of Jawdara who currently lives in Kangan, said the village was devastated by a snowstorm in 2005, after which several families shifted to different parts of Kangan.

While the families continue to return to Jawdara during the warmer months, they are forced to leave again for Kangan every winter because of the lack of road connectivity and basic facilities.

"We are living here temporarily and return to our village for around six months every year. Due to the lack of facilities, we are forced to come back to Kangan during winter," Lone said.

He said the absence of a motorable road had left the village without adequate access to healthcare, education and communication facilities, with residents sometimes taking nearly two days to reach their homes on foot.

"In this modern era, we are living without road connectivity. Our children do not have a secure future. Road connectivity is important for us to live and remain in our place of origin," he said.

Lone said the road connecting Barnai with Jawdara was sanctioned around two years ago, but construction had not progressed as the required forest clearance was yet to be granted.

Residents said they depend on horses to transport essential commodities, significantly increasing their expenses, while some families continue to rely on temporary structures and makeshift arrangements in the village.

They also highlighted Jawdara's tourism potential, citing Gadsar and Satsar lakes among the area's attractions, but said the lack of connectivity had prevented the village from developing.

"Roads have reached the mountains, but we do not know what the issue is in our case," another resident said, warning that residents may launch protests if the issue is not resolved.

The residents said completing the road would allow families to return permanently, improve access to basic services and open up the area's tourism potential.