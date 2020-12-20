Gupkaris have been sent into political hibernation: Jugal

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Dec 20: Member of Parliament from Jammu-Poonch Lok Sabha, constituency, Jugal Kishore Sharma visited village Keink and Rabta in Raipur -Domana and Nagrota constituencies and welcomed newly elected Sarpanchs and Panchs there.

On the occasion senior leaders of NC and Panchs joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) at village Rabta in his presence.

Jugal Kishore in his address to the gathering said that BJP which is the nationwide largest party stood firm to take decisions in favour of Sarpanchs and Panches to give them their fundamental rights for development of their areas and held BDC and DDC elections first time in Jammu and Kashmir. He said that BJP does not believe in dynastic politics and in the party even common man can rise to become its president and can become Prime Minister also.

He, while taking a strong note on NC, Congress and PDP said that these Gupkaris are rain frogs sent into deep political hibernation by the people of Jammu & Kashmir. They should stop shedding the crocodile tears for these Sarpanchs and Panchs as they stood fully exposed before the people of Jammu and Kashmir because the people have now realized the real motive of these dynasts who have always played with the emotions of the common people of Jammu and Kashmir for their vested political interest and not for the welfare of the people of Jammu and Kashmir.

He further said that had these Gupkaris been sincere for the welfare of the people and for the promotion of democracy at grass root level they should have not boycotted Panchayat elections.

Jugal said that it is only BJP which not only believes in upliftment of the common people but also wants to empower them democratically.

Ex MLA Rajeev Sharma, Ex MLA, Bharat Bhushan, district president, BJP Rajinder Singh, PMC Akhnoor, Surinder Sharma, Mahant Rameshwar Dass, senior leaders BJP Omi Khajuria, Nand Kishore, Narayan Singh, Mandal presidents Kali Dass, Ashok Kerni, Bishamber Rabta, Capt.(retd) K L Sharma, Sandeep, Sarpanchs, Panchs and others were also present on the occasion.