Gunnebo Safe Storage launches Steelage Mahotsav 2026 for jewellers

Excelsior Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3 : Gunnebo, a global leader in physical security solutions, today announced the launch of Steelage Mahotsav 2026, for the jewellers in Jammu and Kashmir.

The Mahotsav 2026 is designed to raise awareness about the importance of BIS Certified physical security products, helping jewellers and retailers to strengthen protection against evolving risks while embracing modern retail practices.

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The initiative will showcase Steelage’s comprehensive portfolio of BIS-certified safes along with pioneering innovations like Dynaslide sliding vault door, Dynashield mini vault and an advanced range of high security locking solutions, reinforcing the brand’s commitment to enabling a safer, smarter and more resilient ecosystem across India.

Speaking on the occasion, Ankush Sharma, Senior Sales Manager upper North India, Gunnebo said, “The jewellery industry is evolving at an unprecedented pace, and security must evolve alongside it,”

“Steelage Mahotsav is our commitment to helping jewellers understand how emerging technologies are reshaping the future of commercial security and why investing in future-ready solutions is no longer optional. At Gunnebo, we continuously innovate to stay ahead of evolving security challenges, combining intelligent digital technologies with our trusted physical security expertise to deliver integrated solutions for modern businesses,” he said.

Shuhaib Mustaq, Sales Manager, J&K was also present during the event.

Building on the strong response to its inaugural edition, this year’s campaign aims to engage jewellers across 200+ cities through expert-led knowledge sessions, live product demonstrations, and interactive engagements.