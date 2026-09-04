Gulshan wins Chess title

Excelsior Sports Correspondent

JAMMU, Sept 3: Gulshan Kumar emerged overall winner of the two-day chess tournament organised by Vivek Chess Academy (VCA) in Jammu, displaying a strong all-round performance in the competition. Aarav Gupta secured second place, while Surinder Gupta finished third in the Open category.

In the age-group categories, Gaurav Kumar won the Under-13 Boys title, defeating Aryaveer Parihar in the final. Ruby Kumari clinched the Under-13 Girls title after defeating Bhargavi. In the Under-10 Boys category, Divyansh Khanna emerged champion by defeating Triyam, while Manushree Nischal bagged the Under-10 Girls gold after overcoming Naisha Handoo.

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Bhargavi Kapoor was awarded the consolation prize after putting up a notable performance among participants across different age groups.

The winners were presented title trophies, medals and cash prizes of Rs 2,000 in recognition of their performances, while Bhargavi received a cash prize of Rs 200.

Director VCA Vivek Bharti said the event was organised to provide equal opportunities to trainees to participate in physical and mental activities while promoting the spirit of festivals.