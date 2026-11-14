Gulmarg Records Season’s Coldest Night At -1.6°C; Shopian Coldest Among Kashmir Plains At 0.9°C

Srinagar, Nov 14: Night temperatures continued to witness fluctuations across Jammu and Kashmir, with the famous tourist destination Gulmarg recording the coldest night in the Valley at minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, while Shopian emerged as the coldest place among the plains with a minimum temperature of 0.9 degrees Celsius.

According to the latest meteorological data issued by the Meteorological Centre Srinagar, several parts of Kashmir continued to experience temperatures above seasonal averages, despite the prevailing chill during night hours.

The summer capital, Srinagar, recorded a minimum temperature of 7.4 degrees Celsius, which was 6.1 degrees above the seasonal normal. Qazigund also registered 7.4 degrees Celsius, marking a departure of 6.3 degrees above its normal temperature.

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South Kashmir’s tourist destination Pahalgam recorded a minimum temperature of 2.8 degrees Celsius, around 4 degrees above normal, while Kupwara in north Kashmir settled at 4.7 degrees Celsius, 4.4 degrees above the seasonal average.

Kukernag recorded a minimum temperature of 6.3 degrees Celsius against its normal of 2.2 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Gulmarg remained the coldest among the monitored stations, with the mercury settling at minus 1.6 degrees Celsius, around one degree below normal.

Among other locations, Shopian recorded 0.9 degrees Celsius, followed by Sonamarg at 2 degrees, Kulgam at 4.4 degrees, Ganderbal at 6.3 degrees, Baramulla at 7.3 degrees and Bandipora at 8.7 degrees Celsius.

In the Jammu division, Jammu city recorded a minimum temperature of 15.3 degrees Celsius, while Kathua registered 15.6 degrees Celsius and Katra 13.8 degrees Celsius.

Banihal recorded 6 degrees Celsius, Bhaderwah 3.8 degrees and Batote 7.8 degrees Celsius.

The latest readings indicate considerable variations in night temperatures across different geographical locations of Jammu and Kashmir, with higher-altitude areas experiencing colder conditions compared to several plains.(KNC)