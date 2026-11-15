Gulmarg Freezes At -2.5°C, Coldest Place In J&K As Night Temp Dips Below Normal

Srinagar, Nov 15: Gulmarg remained the coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir, with the minimum temperature plunging to -2.5°C on Sunday morning.

An official of MeT said, the minimum temperature in Gulmarg was 1.9 degrees below normal, while the maximum temperature settled at just 5.0°C, 4.2 degrees below normal.

The sharp dip in temperature indicates the onset of intense cold in the upper reaches of the Kashmir Valley, even as the plains recorded near-normal temperatures.

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Srinagar city recorded a maximum of 16.2°C, 0.3 degrees above normal, and a minimum of 3.3°C, 2.0 degrees above normal.

Pahalgam recorded a maximum of 13.7°C and a minimum of 2.8°C, Qazigund recorded a maximum of 13.0°C and a minimum of 3.4°C, Kupwara recorded a maximum of 15.6°C and a minimum of 4.0°C, and Kukernag recorded a maximum of 12.4°C and a minimum of 3.5°C.

In Jammu division, Jammu city recorded a maximum of 29.2°C, 2.6 degrees above normal, and a minimum of 14.6°C, 1.4 degrees above normal. Katra recorded a maximum of 25.5°C and a minimum of 13.5°C, Banihal recorded a maximum of 19.5°C and a minimum of 4.6°C, Batote recorded a maximum of 19.5°C and a minimum of 6.7°C, while Bhaderwah recorded a maximum of 16.8°C and a minimum of 2.8°C.

Meanwhile, the Meteorological Department has forecast mainly dry weather across Jammu and Kashmir from November 15 to 21, with cloudy weather towards November 20-21, and mainly dry weather to continue from November 22 to 25.(GNS)