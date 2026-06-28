Gulmarg draws tourists seeking relief from heatwave

Excelsior Correspondent

Gulmarg, June 27: Tourists visiting world-famous Gulmarg today praised the resort's cool weather, peaceful atmosphere and security arrangements, describing it as a safe respite from the intense summer heat gripping much of the country.

Visitors from Delhi, Rajasthan, Uttar Pradesh and Jammu said they felt secure during their stay.

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They also appreciated the hospitality of local residents as well as the arrangements made by the authorities to facilitate tourists during the peak summer season.

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Riya, a tourist from Rajasthan, said the security arrangements had instilled confidence among visitors.

"The view is great and we are excited. The security is perfect and we feel safe in Kashmir. Everyone should come here and enjoy," she said.

Preeti, a visitor from Delhi, said Gulmarg's pleasant weather stood in sharp contrast to the intense heat elsewhere in the country.

"The weather is pleasant and we are enjoying our visit. It is far better than the temperatures being experienced in other parts of the country," she said.

A tourist from Jammu said the facilities for visitors had improved and described the atmosphere in Kashmir as peaceful.

"There are better arrangements, the rates are reasonable and there is peace. People should come here," the tourist said.

Muhammad Shariq, a tourist from Uttar Pradesh, said Gulmarg offered welcome relief from the heat in the plains.

"We came from a place where the temperature was around 42 degrees Celsius. The weather here is excellent. Kashmir is heaven, and we always return with wonderful memories. The arrangements made by the authorities are also very good," he said.

Another visitor praised the hospitality of the people and described the overall atmosphere in the Valley as welcoming.

"The people are hospitable and the atmosphere is wonderful. The experience of visiting Kashmir is unlike anywhere else," the tourist said.

Gulmarg, one of Kashmir's premier tourist destinations, has been witnessing a steady inflow of visitors during the ongoing summer season, with tourists flocking to the hill resort to escape the heat and enjoy its cool climate and scenic beauty.