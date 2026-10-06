Gujarat to give Rs 21,840 monthly stipend to MBBS interns who studied abroad; 350 doctors to benefit

GANDHI NAGAR, Oct 5 : Bachelor of Medicine and Bachelor of Surgery (MBBS) interns in Gujarat, who have completed their studies abroad, will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 21,840, at par with regular interns in the state, Health Minister Praful Pansheriya announced on Monday.

In this regard, a meeting was held at Suvarna Sankul-2 state administrative building in Gandhinagar, where detailed discussions were conducted with the officials concerned, he added.

"Doctors who have completed their MBBS studies abroad and are currently pursuing internships in government and GMERS medical colleges in Gujarat will now receive a monthly stipend of Rs 21,840, the same as other intern doctors," Pansheriya wrote in a post on X after the meeting.

This decision of the state government will directly benefit approximately 350 doctors who received internship postings between June 1, 2026, and October 1, 2026, he wrote.

Under the guidance of the Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, continuous efforts are being made to empower young doctors, he added.

As per National Medical Commission (NMC) rules, every medical student who has completed an MBBS course abroad is required to undergo a mandatory one-year internship in India, Pansheriya was quoted as saying in a release.

Such MBBS doctors undergoing internship at government and GMERS medical colleges in the state will be paid the stipend, he added.

"The sensitive decision taken under the guidance of Chief Minister Patel and Health Minister Pansheriya will provide encouragement and financial support to meritorious medical students from the state who have returned after completing their studies abroad," the release said. (PTI)