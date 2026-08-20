Gujarat, Sikkim to get Rs 275 cr as second tranche under PM-RKVY, Krishonnati Yojana: Chouhan

NEW DELHI, Aug 19 : Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Wednesday said the second tranche of funds amounting to Rs 224.94 crore for Gujarat and Rs 50.58 crore for Sikkim will be released under two central schemes -- Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Krishi Vikas Yojana (PM-RKVY) and Krishonnati Yojana.

The decision was taken after a virtual review on the progress of the schemes with the two state agriculture ministers, an official statement said.

For Gujarat, Rs 181.62 crore will be released under PM-RKVY and Rs 43.32 crore under Krishonnati Yojana.

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In the case of Sikkim, Rs 47.37 crore will be released under PM-RKVY and Rs 3.21 crore for Krishonnati Yojana.

"A total amount of Rs 275.52 crore will be sanctioned for both states," Chouhan said.

These funds will help increase farmers' income, improve agricultural productivity, promote modern farming techniques, and strengthen agricultural infrastructure.

Chouhan urged the two state governments to complete the projects sanctioned under various schemes within the stipulated timeframe and evaluate their outcomes.

He also stated that better coordination between the central and state governments would further enhance the impact of agricultural schemes.

"The government is not limiting itself to merely providing financial assistance to farmers but is working extensively to transform agriculture into a modern, sustainable, and profitable enterprise," he said.

Investments in areas such as farm mechanization, micro-irrigation, horticulture, oilseed and pulse production, digital technology, and agroforestry will help boost farmers' incomes and strengthen the rural economy, he added.

PM-RKVY is an umbrella scheme promoting sustainable, climate-resilient agriculture through soil health, rainfed farming, mechanisation, crop diversification, micro-irrigation and agri-startups.

Krishonnati Yojana is aimed at raising farm production and ensuring food security through support for food grains, oilseeds, horticulture, seeds, extension and mechanisation. (PTI)