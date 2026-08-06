Gujarat govt bans analogue paneer, cheese and butter citing public health concerns

AHMEDABAD, Aug 5 : The Gujarat government on Wednesday imposed a state-wide ban on the production, transportation and sale of "unstandardised" analogue paneer, cheese and butter, citing public health concerns and the need to protect consumers as well as state's dairy sector.

The decision was announced by the Health and Family Welfare Department, which said the ban has been imposed under the provisions of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, after food safety authorities detected substandard analogue or artificial dairy products during inspections and laboratory testing across the state.

It also warned of taking legal action against any individual or food business operator found violating the prohibition.

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The decision came the same day the neighbouring BJP government in Maharashtra announced a ban on analogue paneer.

Analogue paneer is a non-dairy substitute made using vegetable oils, starches, emulsifiers and other additives instead of milk fat. It is cheaper to produce than conventional paneer and generally contains lower protein levels.

Gujarat Health Minister Praful Pansheriya said the state Food and Drugs Control Administration (FDCA) had been conducting raids against analogue paneer and other such food products for the last four months.

"It was found that analogue paneer is not even fit for consumption and is not a nutritious food. Therefore, from today, Gujarat is imposing a complete ban on its sale, production and transportation," Pansheriya told reporters.

He said strict action would be taken under the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, against anyone found violating the ban.

According to the government, Gujarat, being India's leading dairy state, has lakhs of milk producers whose efforts ensure the supply of genuine milk and milk products to consumers.

The department said consumers generally expect paneer and similar products sold in the market to be made from pure milk.

However, products resembling paneer but prepared using vegetable oil and other non-dairy ingredients instead of milk had been found in the market, misleading consumers and adversely affecting genuine dairy producers.

It said the state FDCA detected such products during sampling drives and laboratory analysis conducted across Gujarat.

"Taking serious note of the situation, and in the interest of public health and consumers, the government has decided to prohibit the production, storage, transportation, distribution and sale of unstandardised analogue paneer, cheese and butter throughout the state," the department said.

The government maintained that the move was preventive in nature and aimed at stopping practices that mislead consumers by selling non-dairy products as paneer or other dairy products.

It warned that any individual or food business operator violating the prohibition would face legal action under the Act.

The department appealed to manufacturers, traders, hotels, restaurants, caterers and other food business operators to sell and use only genuine paneer and comply with the provisions of the law. (PTI)