Gujarat ATS, Coast Guard Arrest 5 Pakistanis; Seize 526 Kg Of Drugs: Amit Shah

New Delhi, Sep 30: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday said Gujarat ATS, Indian Coast Guard and Central intelligence agencies arrested five Pakistani nationals after seizing 526 kg of Methamphetamine and Heroin from an Iranian boat in a joint operation.

In a post on X, Shah said the Centre is determined to shield its youth from the scourge of drugs.

The operation took place in the Indian Exclusive Economic Zone 160 nautical miles northwest of Lakshadweep and 490 NM southwest of Mumbai, Shah said.

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"Five Pakistani nationals have been arrested, with further investigation underway to identify the wider network and its intended receivers. Upholding a stellar example of coordination and cooperation among agencies, the 16-day-long operation also seized an Iranian boat," he said.

The contraband valued at more than Rs 3,000 crore was seized on September 25, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) said in a statement.

Based on intelligence inputs, ICG assets carried out sea-air surveillance and tracked the suspicious dhow before launching a hot pursuit and boarding it west of Lakshadweep, it said.

The seized contraband comprised high-grade methamphetamine and heroin, the ICG said, adding that the vessel, its crew and the seized drugs were brought to Mumbai under armed escort for joint interrogation and further legal proceedings.

Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad, which also took part in the operation, confirmed the apprehension of five Pak nationals. It is scheduled to brief the media on the operation later in the day.

The seizure comes as security agencies step up efforts to curb transnational drug trafficking through the maritime route. (Agencies)