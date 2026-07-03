Gujarat ATS Arrests 8 'Members' Of Terror Outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed

Ahmedabad, Jul 3: The Gujarat Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested eight persons for their alleged links with Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) from various districts of the state as well as Madhya Pradesh, police said on Friday.

The accused were working to establish an active terror network in Gujarat, they said.

"Eight accused were arrested on Thursday from different districts of Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh. They are members of banned terror organisation, Jaish-e-Mohammed, and were actively working on behalf of it to set up an active terror network in Gujarat," an ATS official said.

A case has been registered against the eight accused under relevant sections of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), 1967, and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), he said.