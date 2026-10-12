AMBAJI (Gujarat), Oct 11: The iconic 'Mohanthal' 'prasad' (offering) of Gujarat's revered Ambaji temple received the Geographical Indication (GI) tag on the first day of the Navratri festival, officials said on Sunday.

Mohanthal, a sweet made of gram flour, sugar and ghee, is the traditional offering at the famous Durga temple, a prominent Shaktipeeth, in the Banaskantha district.

"The Government of India has granted the GI tag to Mohanthal prasad, which is considered the signature offering of the Ambaji temple. On behalf of Shri Arasuri Ambaji Mata Devasthan Trust, I am thankful to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the government.

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"Ambaji temple's offering is a symbol of devotees' faith towards the Goddess and a years-old religious ritual. This GI tag is a matter of pride for all the devotees of the Goddess," Banaskantha Collector and managing trustee of the Trust Mihir Patel told the media.

The official GI certificate was presented to the temple trust at a ceremony held in Ambaji town on Sunday.

A GI tag is a form of intellectual property recognition given to a product whose quality, reputation or other characteristics are closely linked to a particular geographical area. It recognises that a product is associated with a specific place and is known for its distinctive qualities or reputation.

"The Sharadiya Navratri festival has begun and for all devotees of Goddess, receiving the prasad of Mataji, which is deeply rooted in devotion and tradition, is a matter of great pride," Unnat Pandit, Controller General of Patents, Designs & Trade Marks and Registrar of Geographical Indications, told reporters at the ceremony.

Mohanthal has a centuries-old tradition, and devotees across the world share a deep connection with the sweet and the faith associated with it, he said.

Under the leadership of PM Modi, the Government of India has a Geographical Indications Registry under the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Pandit said.

"After offering the certificate of GI registration at the feet of Goddess Maa Ambaji, it was handed over to the District Collector Mihir Patel," he said.

Devotees who will now receive Ambaji Mohanthal prasad will also become connected with India's glorious tradition, he said.

"With GI registration, we will be able to preserve this faith and tradition and keep it alive for future generations, while also ensuring its legal protection," he said.

Surrounded by the Aravalli hills, the Ambaji temple draws lakhs of devotees every year. Unlike most shrines, this temple has no idol of the Goddess. Here, the "Holy Shri Yantra" is worshipped as the original deity, according to the website of the temple trust. (PTI)