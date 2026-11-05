Guar seed futures rise on higher bets

NEW DELHI, Nov 5: Guar seed prices rose by Rs 12 to Rs 8,210 per quintal in futures trade on Thursday amid higher bets by investors.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for November delivery rose Rs 12, or 0.15 per cent, to Rs 8,210 per quintal with an open interest of 35,005 lots.

Marketmen said higher bets by investors supported guar seed futures contracts. (PTI)