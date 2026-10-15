Guar seed futures rise on higher bets

NEW DELHI, Oct 15: Guar seed prices rose by Rs 176 to Rs 8,172 per quintal in futures trade on Thursday amid higher bets by investors.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for November delivery rose Rs 176, or 2.20 per cent, to Rs 8,172 per quintal with an open interest of 79,620 lots.

Marketmen said higher bets by investors supported guar seed futures contracts. (PTI)