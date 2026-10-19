Guar seed futures fall amid ample supplies

NEW DELHI, Oct 19: Guar seed prices fell by Rs 107 to Rs 8,292 per quintal in futures trade on Monday amid ample supplies.

On the National Commodity and Derivatives Exchange, guar seed contracts for November delivery fell by Rs 107, or 1.27 per cent, to Rs 8,292 per quintal, with an open interest of 76,570 lots.

Marketmen attributed the fall in guar seed prices to increasing supplies from growing regions. (PTI)